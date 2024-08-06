2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Team USA takes on Brazil in Olympic basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. men's team is looking to add another gold in basketball. Brazil doesn't seem to be the team to play the role of David but the U.S. men's team has appeared a bit like a sluggish Goliath at times.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are set to lead the United States men's basketball team in the Olympic quarterfinals against Brazil on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us