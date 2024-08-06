Will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bring another Olympic gold to New Jersey? Here's when she runs today

After sailing through her first race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete Tuesday for a spot in the women's 400m hurdles final.

Looking to defend her Tokyo gold medal and world record, the New Jersey native is one of the favorites for the podium - along with Femke Bol, the Paris gold medalist in 4×400m mixed relay from the Netherlands, and Jamaica's Rushell Clayton. Americans Jasmine Jones and Anna Cockrell also have a shot at the medal if they get through the semifinal.

Before the women's 400m hurdles, you can watch the men’s 400m semifinals and women's hammer final starting at 1 p.m. ET. Finals in the women’s 200m, 3000m steeplechase and men’s 1500m will follow McLaughlin-Levrone's race.

Getty Images EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 30: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts after setting a new world record in the women's 400 meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The two-time gold medalist is also expected to defend her medal in the women's 4x400m relay.

McLaughlin-Levrone keeps pushing herself and the competition to new heights. At the Olympic Trials in Oregon in June, she set a new world record of 50.65 seconds in the women's 400m hurdles, her premiere event.

The 24-year-old will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 7 in Paris, her third Olympic Games. She first made her Olympic debut in Rio 2016 at the age of 17, the youngest U.S. Olympian in track and field since 1972. She lost in the semi-finals that year.

She was voted the 2022 World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year. Here are 7 things to know about her.

Sydney McLaughlin's Olympics schedule 2024

Event Day Time How to Watch Women's 400m hurdles semi-final Tuesday, Aug. 6 2:07 p.m. ET/11:07 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 400m hurdles final Thursday, Aug. 8 3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 4x400m relay round 1 Friday, Aug. 9 4:40 a.m. ET/1:40 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 4x400m relay final Saturday, Aug. 10 3:14 p.m. ET/12:14 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

The U.S. has won seven straight Olympic gold medals in the women's 4x400 relay and is hoping to make it eight in a row.

Team USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has broken the world record in 400-meter hurdles five times in her athletic career – but years ago, she got her start racing the boys at recess and practicing getting off the blocks with her 4th grade teacher, Mr. Tennant: “He always had his bets on me.”