Will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bring another Olympic gold to New Jersey? Here's when she runs today

After sailing through her first race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete Tuesday for a spot in the women's 400m hurdles final.
Looking to defend her Tokyo gold medal and world record, the New Jersey native is one of the favorites for the podium - along with Femke Bol, the Paris gold medalist in 4×400m mixed relay from the Netherlands, and Jamaica's Rushell Clayton. Americans Jasmine Jones and Anna Cockrell also have a shot at the medal if they get through the semifinal.
Before the women's 400m hurdles, you can watch the men’s 400m semifinals and women's hammer final starting at 1 p.m. ET. Finals in the women’s 200m, 3000m steeplechase and men’s 1500m will follow McLaughlin-Levrone's race.
The two-time gold medalist is also expected to defend her medal in the women's 4x400m relay.
McLaughlin-Levrone keeps pushing herself and the competition to new heights. At the Olympic Trials in Oregon in June, she set a new world record of 50.65 seconds in the women's 400m hurdles, her premiere event.
The 24-year-old will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 7 in Paris, her third Olympic Games. She first made her Olympic debut in Rio 2016 at the age of 17, the youngest U.S. Olympian in track and field since 1972. She lost in the semi-finals that year.
Sydney McLaughlin's Olympics schedule 2024
|Event
|Day
|Time
|How to Watch
|Women's 400m hurdles semi-final
|Tuesday, Aug. 6
|2:07 p.m. ET/11:07 a.m. PT
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's 400m hurdles final
|Thursday, Aug. 8
|3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 a.m. PT
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's 4x400m relay round 1
|Friday, Aug. 9
|4:40 a.m. ET/1:40 a.m. PT
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's 4x400m relay final
|Saturday, Aug. 10
|3:14 p.m. ET/12:14 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
The U.S. has won seven straight Olympic gold medals in the women's 4x400 relay and is hoping to make it eight in a row.