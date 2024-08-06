Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in 400m hurdles final Thursday with a chance to repeat as Olympic gold medalist

Reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will have a chance to defend her 400m hurdles gold medal on Thursday after qualifying for the final event in a semifinals where she ran away from the pack.

McLaughlin-Levrone had a semifinal qualifying time of 52.13 seconds, more than a second and a half ahead of the number two qualifier in her heat.

McLaughlin-Levrone won gold for the women's 400m hurdles and the women's 4x400m relay in the 2020 Olympics. The Team USA star is a favorite to return to the top of the podium.

Team USA's Jasmine Jones (53.83) and Anna Cockrell (52.90) also qualified for Thursday's final.

McLaughlin-Levrone currently holds the 400m hurdles world record of 50.65 seconds set at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon and the Olympic record of 51.46 seconds from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

McLaughlin-Levrone is 24-year-old but will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 7 in the middle of competition in Paris.

Paris is her third Olympics. She also competed in Rio in 2016, where she made her Olympic debut at the age of 17, the youngest U.S. Olympian in track and field since 1972. She lost in the semi-finals that year.

When is the women's 400m hurdles final?

Thursday, Aug. 8 - The women's 400m hurdles final will take place at 3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Event Day Time Women's 400m hurdles final Thursday, Aug. 8 3:25 p.m. ET

How can I watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on TV? What channel is the women's 400m hurdles finals on?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's races, including the women's 400m finals, will be shown live and reair on NBC and Peacock.

Sydney McLaughlin's Olympics schedule 2024

Event Day Time How to Watch Women's 400m hurdles semi-final Tuesday, Aug. 6 2:07 p.m. ET/11:07 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 400m hurdles final Thursday, Aug. 8 3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 4x400m relay round 1 Friday, Aug. 9 4:40 a.m. ET/1:40 a.m. PT Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 4x400m relay final Saturday, Aug. 10 3:14 p.m. ET/12:14 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Which events will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete in at the Olympics?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to compete in the women's 400m hurdles and the women's 4x400m relay, the events she and the United States are defending gold medalists in coming into Paris.

How does the 4x400m relay work?

Four athletes from the same country run in a relay format with each racing 400 meters.

For the first 1.25 laps, each county must stay in their own lane, but can converge on the inside lane on the back stretch of the second lap.

Runners have 20 meters to pass the baton.

Athletes can be disqualified for dropping the baton, for passing the baton out of the designated exchange/takeover zone, or for crossing into another lane.

At most, 16 countries will qualify for the first round and then eight teams will compete in the finals.

The U.S. has won seven straight Olympic gold medals in the women's 4x400 relay and is hoping to make it eight in a row.

When did Sydney McLaughlin become Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin married Andre Levrone Jr. in May 2022 after becoming engaged in August 2021.

Where is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is originally from Dunellen, New Jersey.