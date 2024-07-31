2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Triathletes take to the Seine River, women's divers head to the pool

It's a busy day in Paris, with Team USA gymnasts Frederick Richard and Paul Juda competing in the men's all-around. Later, all eyes will be on the pool for five swim finals -- including a Katie Ledecky event.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

Follow along below for the latest updates from Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics and watch live on Peacock or stream here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us