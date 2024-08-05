Here's when Suni Lee will compete in her final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Suni Lee, the 2024 gold medalist in the uneven bars and bronze medalist in the all-around, is going for a third and final individual medal at the Paris Olympics.

Lee is competing in the balance beam finals on Monday where she is likely to contend for a spot on the podium.

If Lee medals in the balance beam, she would have seven Olympic medals and tie with Shannon Miller for the second most among U.S. women gymnasts (after Simone's 10).

Lee now has six medals: two gold, a silver, and three bronze medals across the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

When does Suni Lee compete next?

Suni Lee will compete in the artistic gymnastics balance beam finals on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:36 a.m. ET.

What remaining events will the USA gymnasts compete in?

Here is the remaining finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When are the remaining gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Suni Lee o?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

What events did Team USA women's gymnastics qualify for?