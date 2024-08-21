Steph Curry files trademark for ‘NUIT. NUIT.' slogan from 2024 Olympics

Warriors star Steph Curry is saying "night night" to those looking to profit off of his legendary showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Or, should we say, "NUIT. NUIT."

Curry has filed trademark applications in the European Union and United States to protect the viral slogan -- a French version of his iconic celebration used by athletes across the globe -- after collectable company Fanatics released a shirt featuring the point guard and the "NUIT. NUIT." phrase, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Steph Curry has filed trademark applications in the EU and US to protect:



"NUIT. NUIT."



The filings, made in the past several days, come after Fanatics released a shirt with Curry's picture and the words "NUIT NUIT" appearing under it.#teamusa #usabasketball #stephencurry pic.twitter.com/HbRR4KX2Ky — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 20, 2024

After Curry sank a decisive dagger then hit the "night night" against France in Team USA's gold-medal win at the Olympics, he rocked a "NUIT. NUIT." hoodie as a perfect troll job following the game.

Steph’s shirt says “night night” in French 😂



pic.twitter.com/WbEpd3izkV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 11, 2024

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The merchandise was created by French designer Mike Fogg in collaboration with Curry, and work on the concept began a month before the Olympics commenced. As of now, it's an exclusive one-of-one piece and not for sale.

Nuit Nuit gear isn’t available for sale.



It truly was custom made just for Steph. We wanted it to be uniquely his, capturing that moment, his moment, something only he could have and own.



It’s truly a one-of-one piece, crafted for his greatness and his alone. His performance… pic.twitter.com/SeTPu35p3a — Mike Fogg (@MikeFogg24) August 13, 2024

And now, after Curry's trademark application, it looks like there won't be any further "NUIT. NUIT." imitations coming soon.

Steph Curry was lights out, knocking down nine three pointers Thursday against Serbia for Team USA. But that did not put him on top of the list of most triples made in an Olympic game.