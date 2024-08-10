Team USA

‘A golden dagger!': Watch Steph Curry seal gold for US with epic 3-point barrage

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the videos

NBC Universal, Inc.

The men's basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics turned into the Steph Curry show late.

In his first Olympic final, the Golden State Warriors superstar pushed Team USA across the finish line against France with some incredible shot-making from distance.

France trimmed the United States' lead to 82-79 with just under three minutes remaining before Curry responded with a barrage of 3-pointers over a two-plus-minute span.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The four-time NBA champion filled it up from distance on four of the next five U.S. possessions, capped by a long-range heave over a pair of French defenders as the shot clock was running down.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The "golden dagger," as termed by NBC play-by-play broadcaster Noah Eagle, pushed the Americans' lead to nine inside the final 40 seconds, as the U.S. went on to win 98-87 for a fifth straight gold.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 17 hours ago

Live updates: Steph, LeBron lead Team USA men's basketball to fifth gold; track stars break relay records

Basketball 5 mins ago

‘The last dance': Basketball world reacts to Team USA's 2024 Olympics gold

Curry, who was coming off a 36-point semifinal where he made 9 of 14 3-point tries, led Team USA with 24 points against France. He shot 8-for-13 from deep, adding five assists and two steals.

This article tagged under:

Team USA
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us