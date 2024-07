Spain holds off Greece as Giannis Antetokounmpo's comeback falls just short

Despite a furious second-half comeback, Greece was unable to seal the deal on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way from Greece, but Spain was too much to handle in the Group A contest, holding on to win 84-77 after the Milwaukee Bucks star missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 23 seconds to play.

Greece trailed by 14 at halftime but closed the deficit to six entering the fourth quarter. After tying the game up in the opening minutes of the final frame, Spain retook control and sealed its first victory at the 2024 Olympics.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Santi Aldama led Spain with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Spain guard Rudy Fernandez (10 points) was helped off the court in the fourth quarter and did not return.

With its losses to Canada on Sunday and now Spain, Greece is in danger of missing the knockout round. The top two teams in each group automatically advance, which Greece is unlikely accomplish. But the two best third-place teams also advance based on point differential, so Greece's scoring margin (currently minus-14) is worth monitoring.

The final group stage game for Antetokounmpo and Co. is set for Thursday against Australia, which defeated Spain by 12 in its opening game and plays Canada later on Tuesday.