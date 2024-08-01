South Korean sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji has become the unlikely breakout star of the Olympics

As fans are wowed by the impressive ballers, skaters, gymnasts and other athletes participating in the Paris Olympics, one woman in particular has emerged as a breakout star.

Kim Ye-ji, a 31-year-old South Korean pistol shooter, has gone viral across social media this week, drawing countless new fans. While Kim took home the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event on Saturday, it wasn’t all about her skill, but also her style, featuring futuristic steampunk-esque glasses and a savage demeanor, that catapulted her to internet fame.

Some social media users praised her effortless confidence while others compared her to James Bond and character Satoru Gojo, a sorcerer in popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

South korean shooter Kim Yeji is th3 new James Bond of th3 Olympics, I'm absolutely obsessed with those shooting glasses and badass attitude 😎 #KIMYEJI pic.twitter.com/jR39XmAMFz — IMSOVOGUE (@imso_vogue) July 30, 2024

Kim’s energy has prompted recognition from big names, as well, including Elon Musk, who wrote that it would be “cool” to feature her in an action movie. But while her popularity has skyrocketed this Olympic Games, a recently unearthed clip of her performance during the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Azerbaijan this past May was what initially kicked off her viral fame. In it, Kim is sporting a backward cap, sharp bob, glasses and signature stone cold glare. After the event, during which she broke the world record in the women’s 25m pistol, she told reporters that there was “nothing to improve” before Paris, according to Yonhap News.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” she told reporters. “My confidence comes from a reason. It’s confidence based on a foundation.”

Is this the hottest and coolest anyone has ever looked in history? Possibly.



pic.twitter.com/CkJQbIinn0 — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) July 30, 2024

This time around, the markswoman opted for a short ponytail. And though she’s been admired for her no-nonsense expression, she’s somewhat of a softy. Viewers pointed out that she competed while clutching a small stuffed elephant in her back pocket, which, according to the Olympics, belongs to her daughter. Kim also displayed her nurturing side when expressing support for teammate Oh Ye-jin, 19, who took home the gold.

“She is like my youngest sibling, and I always want to care for her and always be there for her. So, when she won the gold medal, I was extra happy,” Kim said.

She added that she did not view Oh as her rival.

“This is a big stage, the Olympics, and we won the gold and silver,” Kim said. “When we won these medals, we were so proud we are Koreans. I thought it did not matter who won the gold.”

