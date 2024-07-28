2024 Paris Olympics

Archery finish so close that officials had to bring out magnifying glass to decide gold

South Korea clinched the gold medal in Paris after defeating China

By Julia Elbaba and Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sometimes the difference between gold and silver is decided by a magnifying glass.

The final of the archery women's team event went into a shootout on Sunday, with South Korea and China battling it out for the gold medal.

The shootout score appeared to be tied, at 27 points apiece, with two of South Korea's three arrows landing on the line between 9 and 10 points. Officials had to bring a magnifying glass up to the target to determine that the arrows had in fact earned the 10 points -- just what South Korea needed to win them gold for a 10th straight Olympic Games.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The victory by South Korea in the event wasn't guaranteed, as China fought until the bitter end. But their Olympic streak will have them undefeated in the event for 40 years by the time the next games come around in 2028 in Los Angeles.

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 20

Archery at the 2024 Olympics explained: Rules, format, history

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 11

Everything you need to know about archery at the Paris Olympics

Earlier in the day, Mexico won bronze in the women's team event after defeating Netherlands 6-2. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This was the first time Mexico won a medal in the women's team event. 

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us