Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform together on Los Angeles beach during 2028 Olympics handover

After a Paris Olympics where Snoop Dogg seemed to be at every event cheering on Team USA's athletes and reporting for NBC, it only seemed right to have him as a part of the closing ceremony.

Snoop carried the Olympic torch in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony and now he's back for the closing ceremony.

Snoop performed his hit "Drop It Like It's Hot" before ending up onstage with Dr. Dre in front of a giant LA28 logo, which was just unveiled featuring the France and USA flags.

After their performance, colored powder shot into the air behind them in the five colors of the Olympic rings.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were part of a long list of performers for the closing ceremony, which also included the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish.

Getty Images UNSPECIFIED: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) In this image released on August 11, (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28)

Can't get enough of Snoop? Well not to worry, you can catch him this fall on "The Voice" on NBC along with fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé.

This 26th season of "The Voice" premieres Monday, Sept. 23.