2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform together on Los Angeles beach during 2028 Olympics handover

Snoop Dogg's connection to southern California is well known with the rapper being from Long Beach

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a Paris Olympics where Snoop Dogg seemed to be at every event cheering on Team USA's athletes and reporting for NBC, it only seemed right to have him as a part of the closing ceremony.

Snoop carried the Olympic torch in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony and now he's back for the closing ceremony.

Snoop performed his hit "Drop It Like It's Hot" before ending up onstage with Dr. Dre in front of a giant LA28 logo, which was just unveiled featuring the France and USA flags.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

After their performance, colored powder shot into the air behind them in the five colors of the Olympic rings.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were part of a long list of performers for the closing ceremony, which also included the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish.

Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) In this image released on August 11, (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28)
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Can't get enough of Snoop? Well not to worry, you can catch him this fall on "The Voice" on NBC along with fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Paris Olympics with Tom Cruise and a handover to Los Angeles

2024 Paris Olympics

Miss the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony? Watch the top moments

This 26th season of "The Voice" premieres Monday, Sept. 23.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us