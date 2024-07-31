Simone Biles' career as a decorated gymnast has given her a tremendous amount of sway in terms of nicknaming this year's women's gymnastics team, and after floating an NSFW name for the group, she revealed what she calls the 'official' moniker for the squad.

During a press conference, Biles joked following a question from two-time gold medalist Aly Raisman that the team's nickname was "F- Around and Find Out," but later on social media she said there was a different name she hoped would stick with the 2024 gold medalists.

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team)



s/o to cecile🥹🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Biles' shoutout to "The Golden Girls," the incredibly famous TV group of friends from the 1990s, is based on the fact that this year's gold medalists feature the three oldest women's gymnasts to win gold for the United States.

Biles is the oldest of the group at 27 years of age, with 24-year-old Jade Carey and 23-year-old Jordan Chiles eclipsing the record formerly held by Raisman, who won gold at the age of 22 in the 2016 Olympics.

According to USA Today, Biles is the fifth oldest American gymnast in Olympic history, with Marie Margaret Hoesly competing in the 1952 Olympics at the age of 35.

If Biles can win all-around gold at the Olympics, she would also become the all-time leader in gold medals for an American gymnast, breaking a tie with Anton Heida, who won five medals during the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis.