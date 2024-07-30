2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles secures gold medal for Team USA in gymnastics team final

The U.S. has now won three of the past four Olympic gold medals in the women's team all-around.

By Logan Reardon

Team USA is back on top.

After claiming silver in Tokyo three years ago, the U.S. women's gymnastics team recaptured the gold medal in Tuesday's team final for the 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles clinched the gold with a dazzling performance in the final floor exercise, which put the U.S. (171.296) well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

Along with Jordan Chiles, Biles competed in all four events in the final. Suni Lee participated in three events (floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars) and Jade Carey did the vault. Now, they are all gold medalists.

With her eighth medal, Biles is now the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history. Biles' fifth gold medal ties her with Anton Heida for the American gymnast record.

