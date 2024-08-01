Simone Biles, Suni Lee set to compete in women's gymnastics all-around final Thursday

Simone Biles and Suni Lee, fresh off leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, return to the mat in Thursday action at the Paris Olympics.

Biles will attempt to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952 when the 27-year-old American star takes on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Maria Gorokhovskaya was 30 when she won the gold at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

On Tuesday after Team USA took home the gold medal in the team final, Biles revealed the 2024 Paris Olympics team nickname: Golden Girls.

On X, Biles posted, "okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls. (because oldest olympic team)". She said the team has an average age of 22.2 years old and is the oldest U.S. women's gymnastics team to win gold.

Biles and Lee will attempt to continue a streak of an American atop the medal stand for a sixth consecutive Olympic title. Carly Patterson won at the 2004 Athens Games, Nastia Liukin at the 2008 Beijing Games, Gabby Douglas at the 2012 London Games, Biles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and Lee at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The event will mark the first all-around final that will include multiple Olympic champions in Lee and Biles.

Competition begins at 12:15 p.m. ET at Bercy Arena.

Despite earning a fourth-place finish in qualifying on Sunday, Jordan Chiles will not participate in the all-around event since Olympic rules mandate a maximum of two gymnasts from a country can compete.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics all-around final?

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

How can I watch the women's all-around final?

The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com at the link here.

Who qualifies for the women's all-around final?

The 24 gymnasts with best total individual scores from qualifying will be able participate in the all-around final.

No more than two gymnasts from any one country can participate in the all-around final, therefore some gymnasts who may not have had a top-24 qualifying score may advance.

How does the all-around final work?

In the all-around final, there are four rotations.

The rotations include vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

The top six qualifiers start on the vault, the next six qualifiers start on uneven bars, qualifiers ranked 13 to 18 start on the balance beam, and the final six qualifiers start on the floor exercise.

Who are the top contenders for the all-around final?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are definitely favorites to make the podium, but also keep your eye on Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Brazil won the bronze medal at the team event Tuesday.

Who medaled in the all-around event in Tokyo?

Suni Lee took home the gold in Tokyo. Andrade captured the silver and Russia's Angelina Melnikova took home the bronze. Biles withdrew from the competition.