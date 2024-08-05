Live updates: Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles make last 2024 run at Olympics gymnastics gold

What to Know
- Simone Biles will be back at Bercy Arena Monday for her last two chances to medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics — and possibly in her career.
- Biles and Suni Lee will both compete for individual medals on the balance beam.
- Teammate Jordan Chiles will also compete with Biles in the floor exercise, where both women will again face an impressively formidable opponent in Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.
