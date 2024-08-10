Simone Biles sends love to Jordan Chiles after her floor final score is reversed by an arbitration court

Jordan Chiles' teammate, Simone Biles, reacted on Saturday to news that Chiles' score in the Olympics floor final was being overturned and reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Biles posted a message to Chiles on her Instagram Stories.

"sending you so much love Jordan 🤍 keep your chin up olympic champ! we love you!", Biles posted on Instagram.

Biles accompanied her post, which included a photo of the two gymnasts embracing, with 12 white heart emojis.

"🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

Fellow teammate Suni Lee posted on her Instagram Stories, "all this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? completely unacceptable. this is awful and i'm gutted for jordan. I got your back forever jo💛u have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an olympic champion.💐"

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

@sunisalee

Chiles took to Instagram earlier in the day to post four broken hearts, followed by a post a short time later saying, "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you".

What happened to Jordan Chiles?

In a stunning move, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reinstated Jordan Chiles' initial Olympics floor exercise final score of 13.666, which originally had put her in fifth place and out of medal contention.

After an inquiry by the United States, Chiles was given a score of 13.766, which leapfrogged her over two Romanian gymnasts and earned her the bronze medal.

The Romanian Olympic Committee filed an appeal and the ruling was delivered Saturday.

Did Jordan Chiles lose her bronze medal?

As of Saturday afternoon, the answer is not at the moment.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport deferred to the international governing body of gymnastics to make a final decision on rankings and medals.

"The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique shall determine the ranking of the Final of the women’s Floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision," the decision read.

Later Saturday, FIG said it changed the rankings from the floor exercise following the court's ruling:

"Following the publication of the decision CAS OG 24/15 by the Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the FIG confirms that the results of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final on Monday 5 August 2024 are amended in accordance with this decision as follows:

The initial score of 13.666 given to Jordan Chiles (USA) is reinstated

The ranking of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Finals has been modified accordingly with Ana Barbosu (ROU) ranking third with a score of 13.766."

According to AP reporter Will Graves, FIG said "Reallocation of medals is the responsibility of the IOC."