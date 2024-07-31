We have our answer: Simone Biles reveals U.S. women's gymnastics team nickname

After great anticipation, we finally know the "official" U.S. women's gymnastics team's nickname for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On social media Tuesday evening after the team won the gold medal in the team event, Simone posted the long-awaited answer to the question: What will this U.S. team be called?

The answer: Golden Girls.

On X, Biles posted, "okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls. (because oldest olympic team)"

The star gymnast also gave a shoutout to her coach Cecile Landi, who presumably had a hand in coming up with the nickname.

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team)



s/o to cecile🥹🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

On Instagram Stories, Biles posted, "With an average of 22.2 yrs old, these ladies are the oldest U.S. gymnastics team to win gold at the Olympics."

She also posted "2024 Olympic Champions" with a gold medal and the hashtag #goldengirls.

Whether by chance or accident, July 30 is "Golden Girls Day" in homage to the legendary television show that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Earlier Tuesday, Simone joked at a press conference that the team had a NSFW nickname.

Biles said she wasn't going to say it after being advised against it by her teammates.

They shared an abbreviation, “F.A.A.F.O.” meaning “f--- around and find out,” according to TODAY.

The women's gymnastics team has a tradition of clever and catchy nicknames, including "Fierce Five" in 2012 and "Final Five" in 2016.

Congratulations to the Golden Girls of 2024!

Whatever their nickname, they are winners, champions, gold medalists, and the best in the world.