Simone Biles

Simone Biles reveals the gift her parents bought her after Olympics: ‘Don't be mad'

The most decorated gymnast is sporting more than Olympic gold medals this summer

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles is sporting more than just Olympic gold medals this summer.

The most decorated gymnast is now the owner of an iconic Hermés bag — one of fashion’s most coveted items.

"My parents bought me my Hermés bag,” Biles took to Threads on Wednesday. “Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents,” she added.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Cannot embed
View on Threads

When one user asked about the detailing of the bag, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist responded, “Black w/ silver hardware! I’ll post a picture soon.”

Last week Biles shared photos of a shopping trip she took at the designer store. She showcased a wall of Hermés Birkin bags along with an orange gift box on a table. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Biles, 27, left the 2024 Paris Olympics with three gold medals and a silver medal in four different gymnastic events.

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 1

Simone Biles clinches another gold in individual all-around; Team USA wins gold in men's four rowing

Gymnastics Aug 6

Must-see photos of Simone Biles and her toddler niece wearing matching Olympic leotards

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 7

See where Biles, Huske, US Olympians rank among gold and total medal leaders in Paris

One of the questions the gymnastics GOAT was constantly asked was where she sees her career headed and if she will be competing in 2028 Los Angeles.

Biles was quick to respond, "You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing more ways Biles will celebrate her record-breaking and historic achievements in Paris.

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us