Simone Biles

Simone Biles says Paris club tried to charge her $26,000 for champagne after the Olympics

The gymnastics GOAT was stunned by the price when celebrating in the French capital

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles had plenty to celebrate in this summer, but she claims a Paris club attempted to scam her in process.

The greatest gymnast of all time revealed in a TikTok video that she went out in the French capital after participating in the Closing Ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 11.

When it came to bubbly, Biles said a nightclub tried to charge her an eye-popping amount.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne," Biles told her viewers. "Like, are you insane?"

@simonebilesowens

yappin away about nothing ….. next time I’m playing music lmao - football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎

♬ original sound - Simone Biles

Biles said she was amazed by the audacity of the club to try and pull a fast one on her.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that?" she said. "Like, that's wild."

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

Paralympics 9 mins ago

‘Murderball' is for women, too: How Sarah Adam became the first woman on the US Paralympic wheelchair rugby team

2024 Paris Olympics 12 hours ago

Steph Curry files trademark for ‘NUIT. NUIT.' slogan from 2024 Olympics

The 11-time Olympic medalist can now celebrate across the U.S. as she embarks on the Gold Over America Tour with Jade Carey, Stephen Nedoroscik and more Team USA gymnasts starting in September.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us