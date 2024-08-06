Simone Biles explains why she ‘bawled' her eyes out to Jordan Chiles

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been an exciting ride for Simone Biles, but she says it's also been a pretty emotional experience at times.

In an interview Aug. 6 with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, the gymnast opened up about a recent moment when her emotions caught up to her in Paris.

"You are sitting here today, 27 years old, the most decorated gymnast of all time. Have you had a moment to reflect on what this means?" Hoda asked.

“Not completely, and I don’t think I will, until one day I decide to retire,” Biles responded.

The gymnast went on to recall how she recently felt an influx of emotions while walking around the Olympic Village with her teammate and close friend Jordan Chiles.

“Yesterday, once we got back to the village, I looked at Jordan, and I just started bawling my eyes out. And she was like, ‘I knew it was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,’” Biles said.

The Olympian then explained why she thinks she had this unexpected and sudden reaction.

"I think I was so full of emotion, and I finally released all of that. I was so proud, happy, bittersweet that the journey’s over. It’s like, it’s so crazy. It happened so quick. My third Olympics," she said.

The accomplished gymnast finished her run in Paris with four medals, including three gold and one silver. This brings her total Olympic medal count to 11 overall.

Since competing in the Olympics is such a unique experience, Biles and Chiles have a special understanding of what the other is going through at any given time. Hoda even took a moment to point out how their support for each other, especially during the floor exercise final, is refreshing to watch.

"You’re happy when you win a medal: gold, silver, or whatever it happens to be. You were happier when Jordan Chiles, your compadre, wins a bronze. To watch you leap in the air — why is that?" she asked.

Applauding her teammate for working "so hard," Biles offered the following response: "I knew that meant the world to her. I was so happy for her because it’s been a long run, and we’ve done this for so long together, and competing again on an Olympic stage is crazy."

While talking with Hoda, Biles provided some insight into her future plans and whether or not she plans to retire anytime soon.

“You never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know,” she said. “I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”

