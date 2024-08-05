It wasn't the outcome she was hoping for, but gymnastics superstar Simone Biles didn't look upset after getting beat out by Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in Bercy Arena on Monday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Andrade became the first gymnast to beat Biles in a floor final in a major international competition.

The Brazilian gymnast has proven to be a force to be reckoned with during the Paris Games, taking home four medals, including the gold in the floor final — beating out the incomparable Biles, who medaled silver and Chiles, who took home bronze.

Andrade finished first and took home the floor final with a score of 14.166. This win comes after her winning silver in the all-around and vault, and bronze in the team event with Brazil.

During the women's artistic gymnastics floor medal ceremony, Biles and Chiles, who were standing on either side of Andrade on their respective podiums, did something no one was expecting.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The young women bowed down to Andrade.

Simone Biles (silver), Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold) and Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024.

(Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

Biles and Chiles said afterward it was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Biles said.

Andrade said she appreciated the support.

“We can show the Black Power,” Andrade said after claiming the gold medal.

The trio later posed for selfies on the podium.

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports Simone Biles of the United States, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, and Jordan Chiles of the United States with their medals during the women's artistic gymnastics floor medal ceremony.

It was Andrade's first gold at the Paris Games, after two silvers and a bronze, always behind Biles. Until now.

But as we all know, Biles has plenty to be happy about. She added four new Olympic medals to her collection with her performances in Paris.