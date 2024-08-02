Simone Biles: ‘I love my black job'

Simone Biles loves her job. And, it seems, she wants to make sure Donald Trump knows it.

Biles appeared to throw shade at the former president on Friday, when she said on social media that she loves her Black job.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The post on X appears to be a response to comments Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday.

Most of the headlines after Trump's appearance at the conference in Chicago focused on his bizarre comments about Kamala Harris' ethnicity, when he said Harris appeared to "turn Black" recently.

But Trump also criticized the immigration policy of the Biden administration, and said that immigrants coming into the U.S. illegally are taking "black jobs." It prompted this exchange:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Trump: "Coming from the border are millions and millions of people that are taking Black jobs."

Interviewer: "What exactly are Black jobs, sir?"

Trump: "A Black job is anybody that has a job, that's what it is. Anybody that has a job."

The comment was met with laughter in the room, and criticism on social media. Many pointed out that Black people can have all kinds of jobs -- including gold-medal winning gymnast.

The next day, Biles, who has been outspoken about racism that Black gymnasts face, won her second gold medal in Paris in the individual all-around. She's now won six gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals, making her one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts ever.