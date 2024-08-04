2024 Paris Olympics

Double-header finale: Simone Biles' last two medal events are Monday

After winning gold in the women's vault finals, Simone Biles only has two events left in Paris: balance beam and floor exercise finals

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

Simone Biles has claimed three gold medals so far at the Paris Olympics, cementing her legacy as the greatest-ever American gymnast and one of the best athletes in world history.

And she's not done.

Biles' attention now turns to Monday's balance beam and floor finals. And if her performance in the individual all-around was any indication, we're in for a heck of a show.

Biles could add more medals to her already impressive 10, including seven gold. Regardless of her performance Monday, she's already in a tier of the all-time greats.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

The next event for Biles will be the women's balance beam and floor finals on Monday, August 5 available live on NBC and Peacock. The events will stream live on NBCOlympics.com.

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics star based on qualifications:

Watch as Simone Biles and Suni Lee show out for Team USA in the women's all-around team final.

When are Simone Biles' remaining events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

