2024 Paris Olympics

Nikola Jokic and Serbia complete Olympic quarterfinal comeback against Australia

Serbia came back from a 24-point deficit to reach the Olympic semifinals

By Max Molski

Jokic
LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

Nikola Jokic powered Serbia to a thrilling comeback victory over Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA MVP totaled 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four steals as Serbia earned the 95-90 win in overtime.

Serbia came all the way back from a 24-point first-half deficit to take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A missed free throw from Serbia's Vasilije Micic opened the door for Australia, which was down two with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Patty Mills then came through with a clutch mid-range jumper over Jokic to tie the game at 82 and send the game to OT.

Jokic had a clutch shot of his own in overtime, dropping in a turnaround jumper to put Serbia up three with 25.1 seconds remaining.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Australia gave the ball back to Serbia with an untimely turnover, and Serbia went on to complete the comeback victory.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 14 mins ago

‘Unacceptable!' Romanian PM boycotting closing ceremony over Chiles score change

Russia 40 mins ago

How Russia uses AI to fuel anti-LGBTQ hate against boxer Imane Khelif and to undermine Paris Olympics

Mills led all scorers with 26 points, while Josh Giddey added 25 points for Australia. Behind Jokic in the score column for Serbia were Bogdan Bogdanovic (17 points) and Micic (14 points).

Serbia will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Team USA and Brazil (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT) in Thursday's semifinals.

play

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us