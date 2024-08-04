Scottie Scheffler won gold for Team USA at Le Golf National at the 2024 Paris Olympics adding to his brilliant season that is guaranteed to go down in history as amongst the best individual campaigns the sport has ever.

England's Tommy Fleetwood held on to silver but faded in the back nine as Scheffler's 62 in the final round proved too much to overcome.

Scheffler started the day four shots behind Fleetwood and Spain's Jon Rahm, and by the end of it was claiming more records in a year that has been defined by them almost every month.

Already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, including his second Masters title, Scheffler added Olympic gold to an astonishing season with a round that kept some 30,000 fans on edge for a wild final two hours.

GOLD IS COMING BACK TO THE USA. 🇺🇸🥇



SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS THE OLYMPIC MEN'S GOLF TOURNAMENT! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GpnFJonDln — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

Scheffler charged to the front with four straight birdies down the stretch, none bigger than gouging a shot out of deep rough on the 17th hole and making the 18-foot birdie putt to take the lead for the first time all day.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He set an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265. Fleetwood, who fell out of the lead with a bogey from the rough on the 17th, got up-and-down for par on the final hole for a 66 to win the silver medal.

At 19-under par for the Paris tournament, Scheffler bested Fleetwood (-18) and bronze-medal winner Hideki Matsuyama (-17).

If it were any other Sunday, Victor Perez would have been the headliner. The Frenchman shot eight-under par to finish fourth (-16) in front of the home crowd. Though he fell one shot of the podium, the roars from the crowds were never louder than when Perez finished the 18th hole.

Victor Perez ON A TEAR to get in the medal mix with the French fans behind him! 🇫🇷⚡️



📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/J5ae2JPNIj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2024

There was a two-man tie for fifth place between Rahm and Rory McIlroy — the Spaniard's collapse at Le Golf National reminscent of the North Irishman's fall at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Reigning gold medal champ Xander Schauffele settled for tied for ninth place, outside of the podium.

Scheffler entered the tournament as the favorite and finished atop the leaderboard with a 19-under score after going 9-under on Sunday.

Here are five things to know about 7-time PGA Tour winner Scottie Scheffler.