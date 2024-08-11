Basketball

Team USA's Sabrina Ionescu celebrates with Kobe Bryant's family after gold-medal victory

Ionescu, a former mentee of Kobe Bryant's, embraced Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters courtside after the game.

By Mike Gavin

Sabrina Ionescu is now a gold-medal winner just like her late friend and mentor Kobe Bryant.

The New York Liberty star helped the U.S. women's basketball team win an eighth-straight gold medal on Sunday by defeating France 67-66 at the Paris Olympics. After the win, Ionescu embraced Bryant's family that was standing courtside. 

Ionescu ran over to hug Bryant's wife Vanessa and her three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Ionescu first met Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, in 2019 when the two sat courtside for a game between her Oregon Ducks and USC. Ionescu began working out with the Bryants the following summer, building a friendship with the family. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Just months later, Kobe and Gigi Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Ionescu was one of the speakers at Kobe Bryant's celebration of life held the following month at the then Staples Center.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

5 mins ago

Who organized the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

"I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day and honor their legacies through my dedication to the game," she said. "I wake up every day grateful for the platform I've been given and I strive to lead by example and serve as a role model for young people and especially girls to pursue sports, a platform Kobe and Gigi were passionate about."

Vanessa Bryant, in May, posted video of 7-year-old Bianka playing basketball together during a trip to New York City.

"Shooting definitely runs in the family," Ionescu commented. 

Ionescu came off the bench in the second half of Sunday's U.S. victory to play 10 minutes in the final, recording three assists and two rebounds. Bryant won gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012. 

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us