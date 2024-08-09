Rai Benjamin captures elusive gold medal, wins men's 400m hurdles at 2024 Olympics

Team USA's Rai Benjamin captured his first individual gold medal after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Benjamin tied his season best-time of 46.46 seconds, besting Norway's Karseten Warholm who finished in the silver with a time of 47.06 seconds. Brazil's Alison dos Santos finished in the bronze medal position with a time of 47.26 seconds.

Benjamin took the silver medal three years ago in Tokyo.

"It was tears in Tokyo, it is all smiles here in Paris. Rai Benjamin of Mount Vernon, New York, you are an Olympic champion," said NBC Olympics' Leigh Diffey.

Benjamin tied for the second-best time in the semifinals with a time of 47.85 seconds. Only Warholm (47.67seconds) had a better time. Benjamin tied with France's Clement Ducos.

Warholm, 28, has the world and Olympic record time of 45.94 seconds set in the Tokyo Olympics, and was the first athlete to complete the event in under 46 seconds.

Benjamin has a personal best time of 46.17 seconds. His 46.17 seconds set an American record for the event.

Warholm, Benjamin, and dos Santos are considered the "Big Three" in the 400m hurdles and have developed quite a rivalry in the event.

How many medals does Rai Benjamin have?

Rai Benjamin now has three Olympics medals: gold in the men's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics, and silver in the men's 400m hurdles and gold in the men's 4x400m relay in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the medals Rai Benjamin has:

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - men's 400m hurdles

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Gold - men's 4x400m relay

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - men's 400m hurdles

How old is Rai Benjamin?

Rai Benjamin is 27 and celebrated his birthday on July 27 during the Paris Olympics.

Where does Rai Benjamin live?

Rai Benjamin was born in the Bronx and lists Mount Vernon, New York as his hometown. He went to Mount Vernon High School.

He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Where did Rai Benjamin go to college?

Rai Benjamin was a hurdler a sprinter for USC in 2018 after transferring from UCLA following two seasons there.

He graduated from USC in 2019. He has volunteered as an assistant coach for the track program at USC>