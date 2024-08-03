Paris Olympics Day 8 in pictures

Highlights from the eighth day of competition in Paris, including track and field, swimming, and gymnastics.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Louie Hinchliffe (GBR) wins a men's 100m round 1 heat ahead of Noah Lyles (USA) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France on Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo by James Lang/USA TODAY Sports)

Austin Krajicek of Team United States plays a forehand as he plays with Rajeev Ram of Team United States during the Tennis Men's Doubles Gold Medal match against Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Team Australia on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. Team USA would go on to lose the match, but got a silver medal.

US' Xander Schauffele takes a shot out of a bunker in round 3 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 3, 2024. (Photo by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)

Riders at the foot of the Eiffel Tower at the start of the men's cycling road race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Tim de Waele/POOL, AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows US' Sam Kendricks competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.(Photo by Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Sjoestroem of Team Sweden and Gretchen Walsh of Team United States compete in the Women's 50m Freestyle Heats on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 3, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)