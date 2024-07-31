Paris Olympics Day 5 in pictures

Highlights from the fifth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from triathlon, gymnastics, BMX and more.

Great Britain's Alex Yee after winning the gold medal in men's triathlon. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bianca Seregni of Team Italy competes during Women's Individual Triathlon on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Balabay Aghayev of Team Azerbaijan reacts during the Men's -90kg Elimination Round of 16 match between Balabay Aghayev of Team Azerbaijan and Woojin Kim of Team Republic of Korea on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

US' Perris Benegas reacts during the Women's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan of Team China compete during the Diving - Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day five of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The U.S.' Tommy Paul serves to France's Corentin Moutet during their men's singles third round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Austria's Tjebbe Kaindl dives into the Seine river to start the swimming stage of the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GOLDMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (L) of Great Britain celebrate the bronze medal after competing Women's Synchronized 10M Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre in Paris, France on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)