Paris Olympics Day 3 in pictures

Highlights from the third day of competition in Paris, including synchronized diving and boxing.

Regan Smith of Team United States competes in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Canada's Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens compete in the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Silver medallists Britain's Noah Williams and Thomas Daley celebrate with their medals following the men's synchronized 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Australia's #13 Ezi Magbegor defends against Nigeria's #03 Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (L) in the women's preliminary round group B basketball match between Nigeria and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

Canada's Arthur Margelidon and Tajikistan's Behruzi Khojazoda (Blue) compete in the judo men's -73kg round of 32 round bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Great Britain's Rosalind Canter aboard Lordships Graffalo during the Eventing Team Jumping Final at the Château de Versailles on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Team United States after competing in the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls Repechage on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)