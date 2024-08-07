2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic athlete taken into custody in cocaine deal, Paris prosecutors say

The 17-year-old alleged seller was also taken into custody

By The Associated Press

FILE

A member of the Australian Olympic field hockey team was taken into custody in Paris after trying to buy cocaine, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement that police interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris overnight. They said the investigation has been turned over to a police anti-drug unit for investigation.

The alleged buyer was a 28-year-old member of the Australian field hockey team, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old alleged seller was also taken into custody.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that no charges had been filed and said it is “continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the Team member.”

Neither Australian officials nor Paris prosecutors released the name of the athlete.

A spokesperson for the International Hockey Federation, or FIH, had no comment. The spokesperson said the organization had no information beyond the statement from the Australian Olympic Committee.

Australia’s men’s and women’s teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals Sunday and Monday, respectively. The men won silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

