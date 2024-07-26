Olympics Opening Ceremony highlights being broadcast on Las Vegas Sphere

The Las Vegas Sphere is getting in on the Olympic action.

The eye-popping Vegas attraction is set to project highlights of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony across the Sphere's exterior -- officially called the Exosphere.

Segments of the splashy ceremony will be simulcast between 8 and 11 p.m. during West Coast primetime coverage, NBCUniversal announced Friday.

The collaboration is said to be the first time the sphere has broadcast for a global event.

Expect to see history being made as Team USA and host nation France travel down the Seine in the Parade of Nations. The Sphere broadcast also promises to highlight the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron.

What happens during the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The highlight of the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations, where thousands of Olympians representing 206 countries make their grand entrance into the Games.

This year, rather than marching into a stadium, they will arrive by boat on the Seine.

Thousands of athletes will sail down the nearly four-mile route on boats. The parade route ends at the Trocadéro, located across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, where the final elements of the Opening Ceremony will be held.

Additional festivities include the raising of the host nation's flag and singing of its anthem, live performances that incorporate the culture of the host nation and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

How can I watch 2024 Olympics coverage without cable?

The Paris Opening Ceremony can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

What channel is the Olympics Opening Ceremony on?

NBC’s networks and streaming services has a comprehensive TV schedule featuring more than 5,000 hours of live coverage from the Paris Olympics.

That includes NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Telemundo Deportes, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

NBC will offer comprehensive coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which will air live on the network across all time zones as part of a full day of Olympic programming. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.