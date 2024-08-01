Olympic medal count: Golden Thursday helps keeps Team USA atop leaderboard

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the sixth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 6).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 5 p.m.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (9) Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (15) Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (13) Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 6

THE GOLDEN GIRL

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles’ electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.

The U.S. was the first nation to win five straight women’s all-around Olympic gold medals when Suni Lee prevailed at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Make it six, as Simone Biles is bringing home another gold.

The 27-year-old star claimed her sixth career gold medal with a 59.131 overall score in Thursday's women's gymnastics all-around final, just days after winning gold in the team event.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

Biles won the event in the 2016 Olympics, making her the third woman to ever win all-around gold twice -- but the first to do it eight years apart. She is the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist since Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 (age 30).

And also adding to Team USA's medal was Suni Lee, who finished third. The defending gold medalist in all-around from Tokyo nailed her uneven bars routine, coming just behind Algeria's Kaylia's Nemour with a score of 14.866. Though Lee wobbled on the beam, she recovered and finished cleanly.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee dazzled on the uneven bars on her way to claiming bronze in the women’s individual all-around final in Paris.

DOING NY PROUD

Two Olympians from the New York City area represented their hometowns proud on Thursday, and will be bringing home gold medals as a result.

In swimming, Kate Douglass won the women's 200m breaststroke, setting an American record en route to her first-ever gold medal. She now has medals of every color: Douglass was part of the 4x100 freestyle relay for Team USA that finished second earlier in the week, and she also has a bronze from the 200m individual medley from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Pelham, New York, native swam for the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut, from 2017 to 2019.

Team USA swimmer Kate Douglass won gold while setting a record in the women’s 200m breaststroke final.

Lauren Scruggs, from Queens, helped back-to-back gold medal individual champ Lee Kiefer to headline the slate of U.S. women in the foil fencing gold medal match Thursday afternoon. Jacqueline Dubrovich, of New Jersey, and replacement athlete Maia Weintraub, who went to Princeton, joined Kiefer and Scruggs on the piste in Paris.

The U.S. has been competing in team fencing events since 1904, and it had never won a gold medal — on either the women's side or the men's side.

Scruggs, a 21-year-old Harvard student, and the rest of the U.S. women's foil fencers defeated China (45-37) in Thursday's quarterfinal and hammered Canada (45-31) in the semis, setting them up for a gold medal match with Italy, a stacked team with three of the five world's best. Team USA won 45-39.

The silver win made Scruggs the first Black athlete to medal for the U.S. in an individual women's fencing Olympics event.

Scruggs said she wants to inspire young Black fencers and show “that they have a place in the sport.”

LEDECKY STANDS ALONE

With a silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay Thursday night, Katie Ledecky collected the 13th medal of her stellar career to become the most decorated female in swimming history and U.S. Olympics history.

Watch Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, and Erin Gemmell battle in the pool for a silver medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

In her next-to-last event of these games, Ledecky broke the mark she shared with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson. The 27-year-old now has eight golds, four silvers and one bronze over four Olympics, with every intention of swimming on to Los Angeles in 2028.

Chances are, she'll have this record all to herself by the time she completes the Paris Olympics.

Only Michael Phelps has more American Olympics medals, with 28 total.

Ledecky still has one more race and chance at a medal in Paris, the 800m freestyle medal event on Saturday, Aug. 3.

After winning the 1,500 freestyle race, the Team USA swimmer now shares the record with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.