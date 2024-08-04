2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: Where does Team USA stand heading into final week of the Games?

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

So which country is leading in medals as of the ninth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. ET

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Live updates: Noah Lyles wins gold in men's 100m in photo finish, Suni Lee lands bronze in uneven bars

2024 Paris Olympics 28 mins ago

Where Team USA sits in 2024 Olympics medal count at end of Day 9

Team USA won 10 more medals Sunday, a day after they won 18 medals alone on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (19)
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (26)
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (26)
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 9

FASTEST MAN ON EARTH

Two decades of futility is over. And once again, an American is the fastest man in the world.

Noah Lyles beat out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a thrilling photo finish to win the gold medal in the 100-meter dash -- the race that traditionally determines the fastest man in the world.

Noah Lyles was emotional after winning gold in the men's 100m at the Paris Olympics.

From 1984 to 2004, this race was often owned by Americans - Carl Lewis won it twice, and Maurice Greene and Justin Gatlin each won it once. But since then, America had failed to reach the top of podium.

This time, America wouldn't be denied.

"America," Lyles yelled into a TV camera after the race, "I told you!"

Lyles' American teammate Fred Kerley, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will go home with the bronze with a time of 9.81, a personal best.

SWIMMING ENDS WITH A SPLASH

Watch as Team USA swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in the men's 1500m freestyle final, claiming his second medal in the Paris Olympics and setting a new world record.

Bobby Finke won USA's seventh swimming gold medal in the 1500m, setting a world record in the process. The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal.

Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Then in the women's 4x100m medley relay final, Team USA dominated for gold and set the world record. The squad — Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King — recorded a remarkable time of 3:49.63. 

Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh win gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

In the final men's swimming event in the Paris Olympics, Caeleb Dressel helped lead Team USA to a second-place finish in the 4x100 medley relay, his first-ever Olympic medal that was not gold. Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and New Jersey's Nic Fink combined for a time of 3:28.01.

Entering the Olympics, the U.S. versus Australia was a big storyline for a battle of the pool. The two countries have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years, emerging as the two dominant forces in international swimming.

At the end of the nine-day swim meet, the United States won eight gold, 13 silver and seven bronze. Australia finished with seven gold, eight silver and three bronze.

STUNNING CYCLING GOLD

Kristen Faulkner gave the U.S. its first gold medal in the Olympic women's road race in 40 years with a remarkable run on Sunday.

The Alaska native crossed the finish line in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower with a time of 3:59:23, nearly a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.

Faulkner only qualified for the road race after fellow American Taylor Knibb gave up her spot in the event last month.

Kristen Faulkner, who won the women's cycling road race by 58 seconds in her Olympic debut, emphasized how surrounding herself with people who make her feel good has led directly to her athletic success.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us