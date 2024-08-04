Olympic medal count tracker: Where does Team USA stand heading into final week of the Games?

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!
For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.
When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.
So which country is leading in medals as of the ninth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.
Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. ET
Team USA won 10 more medals Sunday, a day after they won 18 medals alone on Saturday.
Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (19)
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Men individual
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Cycling
|Women road race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Women team foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Men four
|Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Women Team
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (26)
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Men individual
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 200m individual medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Women 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|Women 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Team jumping
|Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Cycling
|Women BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Cycling
|Women mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Women springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
|🥉BRONZE (26)
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Shooting
|Women skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Women uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women triple jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Men pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Men eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Track and Field
|Men 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Sailing
|Men skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Mixed team
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Women canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Women
|July 29
|Fencing
|Men individual foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Men Team
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 400m individual medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Cycling
|Women individual time trial
|Chloe Dygert
The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.
Team USA Highlights: Day 9
FASTEST MAN ON EARTH
Two decades of futility is over. And once again, an American is the fastest man in the world.
Noah Lyles beat out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a thrilling photo finish to win the gold medal in the 100-meter dash -- the race that traditionally determines the fastest man in the world.
From 1984 to 2004, this race was often owned by Americans - Carl Lewis won it twice, and Maurice Greene and Justin Gatlin each won it once. But since then, America had failed to reach the top of podium.
This time, America wouldn't be denied.
"America," Lyles yelled into a TV camera after the race, "I told you!"
Lyles' American teammate Fred Kerley, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will go home with the bronze with a time of 9.81, a personal best.
SWIMMING ENDS WITH A SPLASH
Bobby Finke won USA's seventh swimming gold medal in the 1500m, setting a world record in the process. The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal.
Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.
Then in the women's 4x100m medley relay final, Team USA dominated for gold and set the world record. The squad — Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King — recorded a remarkable time of 3:49.63.
In the final men's swimming event in the Paris Olympics, Caeleb Dressel helped lead Team USA to a second-place finish in the 4x100 medley relay, his first-ever Olympic medal that was not gold. Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and New Jersey's Nic Fink combined for a time of 3:28.01.
Entering the Olympics, the U.S. versus Australia was a big storyline for a battle of the pool. The two countries have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years, emerging as the two dominant forces in international swimming.
At the end of the nine-day swim meet, the United States won eight gold, 13 silver and seven bronze. Australia finished with seven gold, eight silver and three bronze.
STUNNING CYCLING GOLD
Kristen Faulkner gave the U.S. its first gold medal in the Olympic women's road race in 40 years with a remarkable run on Sunday.
The Alaska native crossed the finish line in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower with a time of 3:59:23, nearly a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.
Faulkner only qualified for the road race after fellow American Taylor Knibb gave up her spot in the event last month.
Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.