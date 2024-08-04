Olympic medal count tracker: Where does Team USA stand heading into final week of the Games?

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

So which country is leading in medals as of the ninth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. ET

Team USA won 10 more medals Sunday, a day after they won 18 medals alone on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (19) Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (26) Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (26) Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 9

FASTEST MAN ON EARTH

Two decades of futility is over. And once again, an American is the fastest man in the world.

Noah Lyles beat out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a thrilling photo finish to win the gold medal in the 100-meter dash -- the race that traditionally determines the fastest man in the world.

Noah Lyles was emotional after winning gold in the men's 100m at the Paris Olympics.

From 1984 to 2004, this race was often owned by Americans - Carl Lewis won it twice, and Maurice Greene and Justin Gatlin each won it once. But since then, America had failed to reach the top of podium.

This time, America wouldn't be denied.

"America," Lyles yelled into a TV camera after the race, "I told you!"

Lyles' American teammate Fred Kerley, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will go home with the bronze with a time of 9.81, a personal best.

SWIMMING ENDS WITH A SPLASH

Watch as Team USA swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in the men's 1500m freestyle final, claiming his second medal in the Paris Olympics and setting a new world record.

Bobby Finke won USA's seventh swimming gold medal in the 1500m, setting a world record in the process. The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal.

Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Then in the women's 4x100m medley relay final, Team USA dominated for gold and set the world record. The squad — Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King — recorded a remarkable time of 3:49.63.

Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh win gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

In the final men's swimming event in the Paris Olympics, Caeleb Dressel helped lead Team USA to a second-place finish in the 4x100 medley relay, his first-ever Olympic medal that was not gold. Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and New Jersey's Nic Fink combined for a time of 3:28.01.

Entering the Olympics, the U.S. versus Australia was a big storyline for a battle of the pool. The two countries have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years, emerging as the two dominant forces in international swimming.

At the end of the nine-day swim meet, the United States won eight gold, 13 silver and seven bronze. Australia finished with seven gold, eight silver and three bronze.

STUNNING CYCLING GOLD

Kristen Faulkner gave the U.S. its first gold medal in the Olympic women's road race in 40 years with a remarkable run on Sunday.

The Alaska native crossed the finish line in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower with a time of 3:59:23, nearly a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.

Faulkner only qualified for the road race after fellow American Taylor Knibb gave up her spot in the event last month.

Kristen Faulkner, who won the women's cycling road race by 58 seconds in her Olympic debut, emphasized how surrounding herself with people who make her feel good has led directly to her athletic success.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.