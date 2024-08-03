2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count: Saturday could bring big changes to leaderboard

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

So which country is leading in medals as of the eighth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 5 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (11)
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (20)
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (20)
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eight
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Live updates: Simone takes gold on vault; Sha'Carri, Katie to come

Simone Biles soars to gold on vault

Team USA Highlights: Day 8

JUST 🐐 THINGS...AGAIN

It was another gold medal for Simone Biles. Ho hum.

After winning gold in the individual all-around and as part of the dominant USA all-around team, Biles added another Olympic gold medal to her historic career, the seventh of her career.

Team USA’s Simone Biles and Jade Carey claimed two of the top spots at the women’s vault finals on Saturday.

With her signature Biles II vault, she earned a score of 15.700 to win. The element, also known as the Yurchenko double pike, is not only very dangerous and super difficult to land, but is the same move that beset Biles with a sudden case of the "twisties" during the Tokyo Olympics. 

Biles is the second woman to win vault twice, joining Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault. Casalavska went back to back in 1964 and 1968. Biles now has 10 Olympic medals in her career, tied for the third most by a female gymnast.

American Jade Carey took the bronze.

SHOOTING FOR GOLD (AND SILVER)

The men's skeet final came down to two Americans: the teacher and the student.

Three-time gold medalist Vincent Hancock, 35, and Conner Lynn Prince, a 24-year-old first-time Olympian that Hancock has coached, went head-to-head for the gold medal.

Prince and Hancock entered the final 10 targets tied at 48. Then they each hit their next six shots. But on the final four, Prince faltered -- and Hancock capitalized.

Hancock hit his last four targets to clinch his fourth Olympic gold medal with 58 points. Prince won the silver with 57 points.

Hancock has won the gold medal in men's skeet in each Olympics since 2008.

CLARK KENT STRIKES AGAIN

Team USA's Stephen Nedoroscik has done it again.

The artistic gymnastics star, who has been given the nickname "Pommel Horse Guy," earned bronze in the men's pommel horse final on Saturday with a score of 15.300.

Ahead of Nedoroscik was Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan (15.533) and Khazikstan's Nariman Kurbanov (15.433).

This is the second medal Nedoroscik has picked up at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier in the week, Nedoroscik picked up his first bronze medal in the men's artistic team all-around event.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

