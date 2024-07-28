2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count: See the leaderboard as Day 2 is in full swing

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Olympic Games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

So which country is leading in medals after the first day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 1).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 3 p.m.

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing.

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

