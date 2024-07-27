Olympic medal count: See which country is atop the leaderboard

The Olympic Games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals so far? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Last update: July 27, 4:30 p.m.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing.

Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.