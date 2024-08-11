Red, white and blue basketball games took center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But it wasn't the host nation that triumphed in either gold medal match.

Instead, Team USA men's and women's basketball both topped France to secure gold in what marked historic final matchups.

The results were fairly expected given Team USA's dominance in the sport, with the men's side now winning five straight golds and the women's squad claiming eight in a row.

But it wasn't exactly straightforward, and the U.S. didn't live up to standards on the 3x3 side as other nations took the premier spots on the podium.

Let's relive how the basketball tournaments played out in Paris:

The U.S. men have claimed gold in every Olympics since 2008, and now have 17 championships overall.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

South Sudan men's team earned first ever Olympics win

The South Sudan men's basketball team earned its first ever win in an Olympic Games during pool play.

South Sudan, led by former NBA players Wenyen Gabriel and JT Thor, topped Puerto Rico 90-79 to open Paris.

South Sudan nearly stunned Team USA in exhibition play prior to the Olympics, but eventually ended up not advancing into the knockout rounds.

Canyon Barry leads US men's 3x3 team to first Paris win

The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team did not have the showing it wanted in Paris.

After a dismal 0-4 start, which exacerbated with Jimmer Fredette's absence, the U.S. finally picked up a 21-19 win over France thanks to Canyon Barry's 15-point carry.

The U.S. then lost to the Netherlands 21-6 in the final pool game that saw it finish seventh out of eight, which wasn't enough to play for a semifinal berth.

U.S. women's 3x3 team wins bronze after poor start

Similar to the men's side, the U.S. women's 3x3 team didn't enjoy a smooth start to pool play, either.

The U.S. opened to an 0-3 start and also were on the brink of elimination, but found form and rattled off four straight pool wins to compete for a semifinal berth.

However, it lost to Spain in the semis and had to face off against Canada for the bronze medal. The U.S. triumphed 16-13 to honorably make the podium after a nightmare beginning.

U.S. 3x3 basketball player Hailey Van Lith discusses the team's 0-3 start and hot streak that led to a bronze medal.

Germany, Netherlands take the golds in 3x3 basketball

Germany and the Netherlands finished Paris as gold winners in 3x3 basketball, which made its debut in Tokyo.

Germany did so on the women's side, narrowly beating Spain 17-16 in the final.

It was a similar situation on the men's side, as the Netherlands beat France 18-17 in overtime.

All four nations medaled for the first time in the event. The U.S. men's team will be seeking its first at the 2028 Los Angeles Games as the women's team had won gold in Tokyo.

The USA Basketball men's 3x3 team discusses what they expect going into pool play at the Paris Olympics and discuss the frustrations of not making the Olympics in 2020.

US women's team blasts rivals Australia in semifinal

The U.S. and Australia renewed their rivalry in the semifinals. But the result was anything but new.

The U.S. cruised to an 85-64 win to seal its spot in the final, as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart continued their dominance in every Paris game. Stewart had led the way with 16 points.

Australia, which last earned bronze in London, took the third-place finish again by topping Belgium 85-81.

US men's team outlasts Serbia in thrilling double-digit comeback

It's not a spoiler that the U.S. men's team won gold, but Serbia almost played spoiler.

Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, led the U.S. by double-digit points for most of the game thanks to hot shooting from long range.

But the U.S., with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant reunited, would not let their story end in such a fashion.

The triumvirate instead pulled off a thrilling comeback to win 95-91, with Joel Embiid also delivering with his timely mid-range jumpers.

Nikola Jokic guides Serbia to bronze with rare Olympic triple-double

Triple-doubles are nothing new for Denver Nuggets star Jokic. But it was new in the Olympics.

Serbia, which lost to the U.S. in the semis, bounced back with a 93-83 win over Germany to claim bronze. It last finished as silver medalists in Rio after losing to the U.S. 96-66.

But Jokic was the star of the show, posting a 20-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple double. Only James (twice), Luka Doncic and the Soviet Union's Sasha Belov have posted an Olympic triple-double.

WATCH: The best dunks from the Paris Games

It wouldn't be an Olympics Games without numerous high-flying dunks that got spectators on their feet, whether they were watching in the stands or at home.

Watch some of the best jams from Paris:

U.S. men's team captures fifth straight gold over Victor Wembanyama, France

The U.S. men's team faced another tough test in the final, with France's home crowd rallying Victor Wembanyama, Guerschon Yabusele and Co.

Despite taking several double-digit leads, France never backed down and even pulled to within three in the closing stages of the fourth quarter.

Then came Curry.

Curry drilled four straight triples, including an incredible heave over a double team, to see off Les Bleus and seal gold for the last dance of this chapter of U.S. men's hoops.

U.S. women's team edges France by one point to earn eighth consecutive gold

Just like the U.S. men's team, the women's side also had to beat France in the final seconds.

Gabby Williams' late two-pointer wasn't enough as the U.S. held onto a 67-66 result for its eighth straight gold in the event.

Wilson led the U.S. with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as the U.S. finally faced its toughest test in Paris.

The U.S. claiming gold in the final event of the 2024 Games marked a fitting end to the competition.