WATCH: Olympians pop the question in the City of Love

A Chinese badminton couple became engaged in front of a cheering crowd at La Chapelle Arena — one of a growing number of Olympians leaving Paris with a new relationship status.

By Nicole Tan

In the spirit of "Love Island," many Olympic athletes have embraced trying to find love in the Olympic "villa."

That dream has come true for some competitors — and a Chinese badminton duo is joining the lucky list.

After Huang Yaqiong and mixed doubles partner Zheng Siwei took home the first badminton gold medal of the Games, she also left with an engagement ring.

Her boyfriend, Chinese men's doubles player Liu Yuchen, got on one knee and popped the question in front of the full house at La Chapelle Arena. The audience erupted in cheers as Huang accepted.

This isn't the first engagement at the Olympics.

French women's skiff sailors Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon were proposed to by their partners after returning to shore Friday.

Two days before the Opening Ceremony, Argentinian handball player Pablo Simonet also got down on one knee for his girlfriend, field hockey player Pilar Campoy.

