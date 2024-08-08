"Fastest man in the world" Noah Lyles was taken from the track in a wheelchair Thursday after winning a bronze medal in the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Lyles was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days prior, but opted to run anyway.

What happened to Noah Lyles at the 2024 Olympics?

After securing a bronze medal, the sprinter was struggling to walk so he laid down on the track where he appeared to be breathing heavily. He left the arena in a wheelchair and received medical attention before returning the track and speaking with reporters.

Does Noah Lyles have COVID?

According to Lyles' mother, he was diagnosed with COVID on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

NBC Olympics' Lewis Johnson reported on the track broadcast that Lyles' mother confirmed the COVID diagnosis.

“I ran into his mom Keisha Caine Bishop who was distraught trying to find him as well,” Johnson said. “We found Noah Lyles in medical, they're being tended to and she did confirm that Noah had been diagnosed with COVID two days ago.”

Lewis Johnson provides an update on Noah Lyles’ condition after he received medical attention following the 200m final. #ParisOlympics



Several minutes later, Lyles spoke to Johnson during his broadcast.

"Yeah, I woke up early, about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I just was feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than just being sore from the [100m race]. Woke up the doctor's, and we tested, and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for COVID. My first thought was not to panic, thinking, 'I've been in worse situations, I've run with worse conditions,'" he said.

Lyles previously said he has asthma, which the CDC has said can put people "at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

Will Noah Lyles be able to compete in the rest of the 2024 Olympics?

While it is still to be determined if he'll return to the competition, Lyles is slated to run in the men's 4x100m relay race on Friday.

How many Olympians have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 2024 Olympics?

So far, at least 40 athletes have tested positive for COVID at the Paris Olympics, according to a report from the TODAY Show.

What are the COVID protocols at the 2024 Olympics?

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee told TODAY.com that it has the following protocols in place to reduce the risk of COVID among Team USA athletes:

"We implemented an infection prevention program prior to the Games ('Don’t let a cold keep you from the gold') that encouraged athletes to wash their hands, wear face masks when indoors during their travel from the US to Paris, etc.

"If they have an infectious disease, we will set them up with the indicated treatment/medications, and provide them with a private room so they don’t have to worry about getting their roommate sick.

"We will help with transportation so they aren’t in a bus with other athletes, and we will deliver their meals.

"We will have them wear a mask anytime they are inside and around other people.

"We will allow them to train and compete as long as they feel up to it."

The CDC issued the following statement on its website regarding the 2024 Olympics:

"Mass gatherings are associated with unique health risks, including an increased risk for respiratory illnesses. If you plan to travel to Paris for these events, make sure you are up to date on routine and recommended vaccines, including for COVID-19."