Olympic tennis dream come true: Djokovic, Nadal face off in second round

By Julia Elbaba

Watching Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal face off at the 2024 Paris Olympics is quite a treat for tennis fans worldwide.

The two tennis legends are set to face off in the second round at Roland-Garros on Monday in one of the most highly anticipated matches at the Games.

Nadal and Djokovic each have one medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Spaniard won gold while the Serbian won bronze.

A new year means a new opportunity for the two as they seek each of their first gold medals.

Here’s everything you need to know about this blockbuster:

When does Rafael Nadal play Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Olympics?

The two are set to face on Monday. The time of the match was not posted as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday.  

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Olympics?

The match can be streamed on PeacockNBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Who is favored to win between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

On paper, Djokovic is likely to win as he reached the final of Wimbledon earlier this month and has been playing solid tennis.

On the other hand, Nadal has struggled to get into a rhythm with ongoing injuries.

However, never rule out the “King of Clay” Nadal who has won 14 Grand Slam singles titles at Roland-Garros — the site of the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Where is tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The tennis events will be played at the Stade Roland Garros — the same location as the French Open.

