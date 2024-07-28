Is North Korea participating at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has a team of 16 athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympians competing on behalf of the country will be participating in just seven events in the following sports: athletics, boxing, diving, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, and wrestling.

There was already a bit of controversy when announcers introduced South Korea's athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony on Friday. Olympic Games organizers have since apologized.

The 2024 Summer Games marks a significant return by North Korea, which had been banned from the two previous games by the International Olympic Committee.

North Korea did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics nor the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The country said it would skip the games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “hostile forces’ moves."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The country's state media said its Olympic Committee and Sport Ministry sent a letter to their Chinese counterparts to formally notify its last major ally and economic pipeline that it would not be able to attend the Olympics, but did not elaborate on what the hostile forces it was referring to.

However, the statement was largely redundant, since the country had already been banned from the Games by the International Olympic Committee. In September, the IOC suspended North Korea through 2022 for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics, citing the pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said at the time that individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted, but none came to participate in the games.

Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said that the "hostile forces" that North Korea referenced likely refer to the IOC, or the U.S., France and Britain, which the country believes is behind the IOC suspension.

“There is no reason for Kim Jong Un to take part in the Beijing Olympics and South Korea’s push for a political declaration to end the Korean War on the occasion of the Olympics has fizzed,” Cheong said.

The North Korean letter also accused the United States and its allies of trying to hamper the successful hosting of the Games.

“The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting more undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics,” the letter said. “(North Korea) resolutely rejects those moves, branding them as an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter and as a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China.”

The letter likely refers to a diplomatic boycott of the Games, led by the United States, to protest China's human rights records. Under the boycott, athletes are competing in the Games but no official delegations were sent to Beijing. China has called the U.S. action an “outright political provocation.”