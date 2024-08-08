Noah Lyles taken off track in wheelchair moments after winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 days before winning bronze in the men’s 200m at the Paris Olympics. Moments after finishing third in the race, Lyles left the track in a wheelchair with medical staff, then returned to speak on live TV.

The Alexandria, Virginia, athlete ran the 200m with a time of 19.70 on Thursday, then lay down on the ground. He continued sitting while medical attendants brought him water. A short time later, he left the track in a wheelchair.

"I've run with worse conditions," Lyles later said.

USA Track & Field confirmed that Lyles tested positive for COVID-19, and said the organization "swiftly enacted all necessary protocols to prioritize his health, the wellbeing of our team, and the safety of fellow competitors."

Fans were concerned and confused as Lyles took many deep breaths following the race.

Lyles' mother first shared news of the COVID diagnosis, NBC’s Lewis Johnson reported on the track broadcast.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I ran into his mom Keisha Caine Bishop who was distraught trying to find him as well,” Johnson said. “We found Noah Lyles in medical, they're being tended to and she did confirm that Noah had been diagnosed with COVID two days ago.”

Several minutes later, Lyles came out and spoke to Johnson during his broadcast and said he started feeling sick a couple of days after winning a gold medal in the 100m race.

"Yeah I woke up early, about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I just was feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than just being sore from the [100m race]. Woke up the doctors, and we tested, and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for COVID. My first thought was not to panic, thinking, I've been in worse situations, I've run with worse conditions," he said.

Lyles previously said he has asthma, which the CDC has said can put people "at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19."

Lyles won gold in the 100m race on Sunday, taking the crown as "fastest man in the world" following a dramatic photo finish. He had been open about trying to win gold in both the 200m and 100m races. While the 200m is typically his best event, Lyles wasn't in peak shape while battling COVID.

USA Track & Field said it was Lyles' choice to compete.

"Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely," the statement said.

"As an organization, we are rigorously adhering to CDC, USOPC, and IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance," USA Track & Field said.