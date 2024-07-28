Nic Fink, was the reigning world champion in the 100 breast at the World Aquatics Championships, now the former Morristown, N.J. resident, has the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career.

The men's 100 breaststroke promised to be a close race, and proved to be just that Sunday in Paris.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty was the gold medalist in both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, but took a long layoff to deal with mental health issues. Upon his return, he worked his way back up to speed and came into the final as the top qualifier.

Several swimmers traded the lead throughout the race, but in the end Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in lane seven was the winner, touching in 59.03. Fink walked away with a silver medal in a ridiculously close race.

Fink, 31, shared the silver medal with Peaty, both finished just two-hundredths behind the winner in 59.05.

“Yeah, age is just a number in some sense,” Fink said. “But in another sense, it means more at this time, especially because there was definitely windows to close my career earlier and I kind of kept going for the love of the sport. To have this much success this late has been icing on the cake and a lot of fun.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Gold Medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Team Italy (C) and Silver Medalists Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain (L) and Nic Fink of Team United States (R) pose following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 28, 2024.

A FULL-TIME ENGINEER, FINK WILL BE A FATHER THIS FALL

Fink, who beat Peaty and Martinenghi at the World Aquatics Championship, works for Quanta Utility Engineering Services, clocking in remotely from his home when he's not at the pool.

Some major multitasking skills are required, but Fink and those around him make it work.

“It’s kind of a group effort in the pool,” said Fink. “And then obviously in work, they know that I’ll get my stuff done, and my hours may be a little different than other people’s. I’ve definitely answered texts like, ‘Hey, can I get this back to you in like an hour or so?’ And they are like, ‘No rush, you do you.’ They let me know when things need to get done by and I work around that schedule.”

Fink grew up in Morristown and attended the Pingry School in the Class of 2011.

Nic Fink ties for SILVER in the men's 100m breaststroke! 🇺🇸🥈 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/BLFbMQ6scQ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Fink and his wife, Melanie Margalis-Fink, are expecting their first child.

Fink celebrated his pending fatherhood from the pool at the Olympic Trials by acting like he was rocking a baby.

Fink told reporters that the baby boy is expected to arrive in September.

The growing family now has two Olympic medals. Margalis-Fink won the gold medal with the the 4x200m freestyle relay team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.