Michael Phelps teaches Snoop Dogg how to swim

Snoop — who declined goggles from Phelps with a "hell no" — put his all into a vigorous freestyle stroke before the 23-time Olympic champion demonstrated his backstroke

By Nicole Tan

In what just might be the most expensive swim lesson of all time, Snoop Dogg jumped into the pool with Michael Phelps to brush up his strokes.

"You see, me and MP? We go back like the backstroke," Snoop said.

Phelps said wingspan and lung power were crucial factors to being fast in the pool.

"You just described me! Wingspan, lung power — I definitely have great lung power — and I do have a swimmer's body," Snoop said, standing next to Phelps to compare. "We could be twins."

"Okay flipper!" Snoop quipped.

The pair did a freestyle lap together, in which Snoop obtained a pair of goggles. The rapper said Phelps made swimming "look too easy."

"As you can see, I'm in gold medal condition," Snoop said to the camera. "And [Phelps] is still in gold medal condition."

This isn't the first master-class Snoop has had. The NBC Olympics special correspondent previously joined Team USA to learn a judo move he dubbed the "O.G." — though, really, it's Ouchi — as well as weightlifting.

