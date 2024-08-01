Men's gymnastics all-around final to air in primetime on Wednesday

Editor's note: The men's all-around final will air in primetime on NBC and Peacock on Wednesday evening. It will also stream live here.

Frederick Richard understands it will take a lot for Americans to get involved in men's gymnastics.

It's an uphill climb. A steep one at that. The 20-year-old who has made it his life's mission to have people care about his chosen sport knows this only too well.

Yet there was a shift during his first trip to the Olympics. Richard could feel it.

It wasn't just the bronze he helped the five-man U.S. team secure on Monday. It wasn't just the spike in followers across his social media platforms, though that was certainly nice for the man behind “ Frederick Flips. ” It wasn't just the overall sense of momentum inside a men's program that had spent a decade running in place.

It was all of it at an event he hopes serves as a launching pad toward the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“I can see it,” Richard said. “People are watching now. People are supporting us and we’re building. I mean, the medal obviously is proof of it. But we have so much more potential that didn’t get seen here and that just shows that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Yet for all the progress the U.S. has made, Richard saw firsthand over three days of competition inside Bercy Arena at the Paris Games how much further there still is to go. The team final took more out of him both physically and emotionally than he imagined.

Getting back into the gym on Tuesday to prep for the all-around was tough. Navigating the euphoria of being on the medal stand and the attention that ensued — from pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik becoming an internet sensation to the team picture being splashed across the kind of media platforms that don't pay much attention to that side of the sport — if they even pay attention at all — was something he thought he'd prepared for.

When is the men's all around final?

The men's all-around final at the Paris Olympics will start at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31.

What channel is the men's gymnastics all-around final on?

How many rotations are in the men's all-around final?

There are six rotations in the men's all around final.

The men will compete in the floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

In the first rotation, Richard will start on the pommel horse and Juda will start on the rings.

Date Time (ET) Event Monday, July 29 11:30 a.m. Team Final Wednesday, July 31 11:30 a.m. All-Around Final Saturday, August 3 9:30 a.m. Floor Exercise Final Saturday, August 3 11:16 a.m. Pommel Horse Final Sunday, August 4 9 a.m. Rings Final Sunday, August 4 10:24 a.m. Vault Final Monday, August 5 5:45 a.m. Parallel Bars Final Monday, August 5 7:33 a.m. Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.