Meet USA Basketball's ‘candy guy' at the 2024 Paris Olympics

From Charleston Chew to Swedish Fish, the 2024 Summer Olympics have international flavor, thanks to Ellis Dawson. You could even say he’s a Life Saver for Team USA.

You may not know Dawson’s name, but he has gained notoriety among Olympic viewers for his role as the “candy guy.” Yes, Dawson has been spotted hauling candy to give out to members of the United States men’s basketball team. He is also in charge of uniforms and other matters, but he says candy is the big job.

“This is the most important thing for our guys,” he said on TODAY on Aug. 1. “One of my roles is just to make sure that we have everything ready.”

Ellis Dawson (right) brought along some candy to show the TODAY crew. TODAY



Dawson said Dawn Staley, who coached the women’s team to gold at the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, loves Werther’s Original, but he didn’t single out which candy is LeBron James’ favorite.

“He kind of varies,” he said. “He kind of goes with his mode and his mood.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Dawson went viral July 31 after he was featured in a brief video on NBC Sports’ TikTok carrying Tupperware containers full of candy, along with a Ziploc filled with sweets during the U.S. men’s basketball team's victory over South Sudan.

“USA basketball’s candy guy is the hero we didn’t know we needed,” the clip was captioned.

“Where was this position on career day?” someone joked in the comments, while several other people noted his resemblance to “Bob the Cap Catcher,” a man who went viral for retrieving a swim cap during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminary race July 28.

A New Mexico native who has worked with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, Dawson is a stalwart of USA Basketball, having worked for the organization since 2005 when he was brought on as a manager of competitive programs. In 2009, he was promoted to assistant director, national team operations and is currently listed as director, national teams operations.

“As assistant director, national team operations, Dawson assists in all facets of the men’s and women’s competitive programs, including player personnel and basketball operations during trials, training camps and competitions,” his biography on the USA Basketball site reads.

“Additionally, he assists with the team outfitting; coordinates apparel inventory and video equipment; maintains the USA Basketball video library; as well as assists in coordinating the USA Basketball Officials Program.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: