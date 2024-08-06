These Olympians have made history by medaling in new events in Paris

The Olympics are filled with tradition, but the quadrennial event continues to expand and diversify.

Surfing, skateboarding and 3x3 basketball made their debuts in Tokyo, and now it is breaking's turn to shine as the newest Olympic sport.

Breaking is the only new sport at this year's Summer Games, but there are plenty of other events making their Olympic debut in Paris.

Here is a breakdown of the athletes who are making Olympic history by medaling in new events.

Boxing

Women's bantamweight (54kg)

China's Chang Yuan and Turkey's Hatice Akbaş will compete for the first ever women's bantamweight gold on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Breaking

Women's

The women's competition will take place on Friday, Aug. 9.

Men's

The men's competition will be held the next day on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Growing up, Sunny Choi always dreamed of going to the Olympics for gymnastics. This year, Choi is heading to the Paris Games as one of Team USA’s first-ever breakers with the help of her performance coach, Carl Paoli.

Canoeing

Women's kayak cross

Gold: Noemie Fox, Australia

Silver: Angele Hug, France

Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Great Britain

Men's kayak cross

Gold: Finn Butcher, New Zealand

Silver: Joe Clarke, Great Britain

Bronze: Noah Hegge, Germany

Sailing

Men's kite

The men's kite final is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8.

Women's kite

The women's kite final is also schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8.

Shooting

Skeet mixed team

Gold: Italy

Silver: United States

Bronze: China

Sport climbing

Women's speed climbing

The women's speed climbing final will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Men's speed climbing

The men's speed climbing final will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Men's boulder and lead

The men's boulder and lead final will be held on Friday, Aug. 9.

Women's boulder and lead

The women's boulder and lead final will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Triathlon

Mixed relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: United States

Bronze: Great Britain

Taylor Spivey and Morgan Pearson discuss how the Seine’s water conditions were challenging even as they won a silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay.