2024 Paris Olympics

Tied for gold: US, China make history knotted at 40 top prizes each

What's the significance of the United States and China each ending up with 40 gold medals? It's never happened before in the history of the Summer Games

By Steve Coulter

Medal count, medal count, medal count.

It's all anyone seems to be talking about as the 2024 Olympics come to an end. We know Team USA collected a lot of top prizes in Paris but how about the total number of gold medals won?

The Americans wound up in a tie with China at 40 in the gold medal count — a first for the history of the Summer Games.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The gold medal wins by China helped boost them into second place in the "weighted total" standings for medals where golds are given a 3-point weight, where as silver nets 2 points and a bronze a single point.

The U.S. walked away with dominant wins in both the total medals (126) and the weighted total (250). It also finished with 17 more silver medals than the next country (also China) and 13 more bronze medals than Britain's second-best, 29 third-place finishes in Paris.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Despite all the positives, the column on the far left — the gold column — does show where the Americans were "most susceptible" in 2024. And that was at the top of the podium.

It must be caveated though as America, China and Japan were the only three nations to leave Paris with more than 20 gold medals.

2024 Paris Olympics 23 hours ago

Simone Biles sends love to Jordan Chiles after her floor final score is reversed by an arbitration court

Basketball 3 hours ago

US women's basketball team wins eighth straight gold medal in thriller over France

2024 Paris Olympics 9 hours ago

US men's water polo team claims bronze with dramatic win over Hungary

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us