Olympic medal count tracker: US nearing 100 total medals, but will they have most golds?

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 12th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Wednesday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (27)
Aug. 7WrestlingWomen freestyle 50kgSarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 400mQuincy Hall
Aug. 7CyclingWomen team pursuitChloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (35)
Aug. 7Track and FieldWomen pole vaultKatie Moon
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 3000m steeplechaseKenneth Rooks
Aug. 7SkateboardingMen ParkTom Schaar
Aug. 7Artistic SwimmingTeam
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (32)
Aug. 7WeightliftingMen 61kgHampton Morris
Aug. 6BoxingMen welterweight (71kg)Omari Jones
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 12

GUTSY TRACK EFFORTS

In his debut Olympics, American Kenneth Rooks surged forward in the home stretch of the men’s 3000m steeplechase to earn silver. He beat his personal best time by nine seconds as he nearly pulled off a massive upset — in a race for which he was never supposed to be in contention.

Rooks took a sizeable lead in the last lap and maintained that lead entering the backstretch, but was caught by defensing Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali. But he did fight off another runner by just six-hundredths of a second to earn a surprising silver medal in his first Olympics.

Team USA’s Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

In another gritty come-from-behind performance, Team USA's Quincy Hall won gold in the men's 400m final, using a late charge to storm to first place in the race's final stretch. Hall posted a personal-best time of 43.40 seconds.

Another bright spot at Le Stade de France for the U.S. was Katie Moon, who finished with a silver medal in the women's pole vault.

WEIGHTLIFTING HISTORY

Hampton Morris became the first American man to win a weightlifting medal in 40 years when he took bronze in the men's 61kg (134 lbs.) final.

The Marietta, Georgia, native gave the U.S. its first men's weightlifting medal at the Olympics since 1984. The 20-year-old also became the youngest American man to medal in the sport since 1956.

Morris started out his Olympic debut with a 126kg snatch and followed it up with an event-leading 172kg clean and jerk. His 298kg combined total put him behind gold medalist Li Fabin of China (310kg) and silver medalist Theerapong Silachai of Thailand (303 kg).

For his medal, he sure does deserve a nice cup of coffee — which he really, really likes apparently:

U.S. weightlifter Hampton Morris won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and coffee had a big part to play.

FROM CYCLING IN CENTRAL PARK TO 2 GOLD MEDALS

The United States just won its first Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit track cycling event.

Team USA beat New Zealand around the velodrome (that's cycling speak for a banked indoor track) in the gold medal match, putting up a final time of 4:04.306 over the race's 4 kilometers.

It's the second gold medal of the Paris Olympics for Kristen Faulkner, who didn't even initially qualify for the Olympics. She didn't take up cycling until after college, when she was living in New York City and went cycling in Central Park as a hobby.

The U.S. had medaled in the women's team pursuit at each Olympics since it debuted at the 2012 London Games. However, it was still searching for its first gold medal in the event until Wednesday.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright NBC New York

