Olympic medal count tracker: US nearing 100 total medals, but will they have most golds?

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 12th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Wednesday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (27) Aug. 7 Wrestling Women freestyle 50kg Sarah Ann Hildebrandt Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 400m Quincy Hall Aug. 7 Cycling Women team pursuit Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams Aug. 6 Wrestling Women Freestyle 68kg Amit Elor Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Cole Hocker Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Gabby Thomas Aug. 5 Surfing Women Carolina Marks Aug. 5 Track and Field Women discus throw Valerie Allman Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (35) Aug. 7 Track and Field Women pole vault Katie Moon Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 3000m steeplechase Kenneth Rooks Aug. 7 Skateboarding Men Park Tom Schaar Aug. 7 Artistic Swimming Team Aug. 6 Track and Field Women hammer throw Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke Aug. 5 Track and Field Men pole vault Sam Kendricks Aug. 5 Triathlon Mixed relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb Aug. 5 Shooting Mixed team skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Simone Biles Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (32) Aug. 7 Weightlifting Men 61kg Hampton Morris Aug. 6 Boxing Men welterweight (71kg) Omari Jones Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Yared Nuguse Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Brittany Brown Aug. 5 3x3 basketball Women Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Jordan Chiles Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 12

GUTSY TRACK EFFORTS

In his debut Olympics, American Kenneth Rooks surged forward in the home stretch of the men’s 3000m steeplechase to earn silver. He beat his personal best time by nine seconds as he nearly pulled off a massive upset — in a race for which he was never supposed to be in contention.

Rooks took a sizeable lead in the last lap and maintained that lead entering the backstretch, but was caught by defensing Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali. But he did fight off another runner by just six-hundredths of a second to earn a surprising silver medal in his first Olympics.

Team USA’s Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

In another gritty come-from-behind performance, Team USA's Quincy Hall won gold in the men's 400m final, using a late charge to storm to first place in the race's final stretch. Hall posted a personal-best time of 43.40 seconds.

Another bright spot at Le Stade de France for the U.S. was Katie Moon, who finished with a silver medal in the women's pole vault.

WEIGHTLIFTING HISTORY

Hampton Morris became the first American man to win a weightlifting medal in 40 years when he took bronze in the men's 61kg (134 lbs.) final.

The Marietta, Georgia, native gave the U.S. its first men's weightlifting medal at the Olympics since 1984. The 20-year-old also became the youngest American man to medal in the sport since 1956.

Morris started out his Olympic debut with a 126kg snatch and followed it up with an event-leading 172kg clean and jerk. His 298kg combined total put him behind gold medalist Li Fabin of China (310kg) and silver medalist Theerapong Silachai of Thailand (303 kg).

For his medal, he sure does deserve a nice cup of coffee — which he really, really likes apparently:

U.S. weightlifter Hampton Morris won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and coffee had a big part to play.

FROM CYCLING IN CENTRAL PARK TO 2 GOLD MEDALS

The United States just won its first Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit track cycling event.

Team USA beat New Zealand around the velodrome (that's cycling speak for a banked indoor track) in the gold medal match, putting up a final time of 4:04.306 over the race's 4 kilometers.

It's the second gold medal of the Paris Olympics for Kristen Faulkner, who didn't even initially qualify for the Olympics. She didn't take up cycling until after college, when she was living in New York City and went cycling in Central Park as a hobby.

The U.S. had medaled in the women's team pursuit at each Olympics since it debuted at the 2012 London Games. However, it was still searching for its first gold medal in the event until Wednesday.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.